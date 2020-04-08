Atlanta rapper Jeezy popped the question to Jeannie Mai, a co-host on the daytime talk roundtable “The Real.”
“I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you,” Mai said in an Instagram post announcing the couple’s engagement.
According to People.com, Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins), 42, was originally planning to propose to Mai, 41, sometime in April during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. But because of restricted travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, he decided to surprise her with a proposal during a special date night at his home in Los Angeles.
The couple began dating in 2018.
“Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us,” Mai continued. “We are praying love over everyone from here.”
Sources: People.com, Bossip.com, Instagram.com, Page Six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.