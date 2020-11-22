Jeremih

TMZ reports that R&B singer Jeremih is seriously ill and hospitalized,  fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19. It says rappers Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and producer Hitmaka went online to solicit prayers on his behalf. 50’s post said he is in the ICU in Chicago. On Nov. 14, Chance tweeted, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.” Vibe reports that Adam Smith, a member of the ‘Don’t Tell ‘Em” singer’s management team shared on V103.1’s The Kenny Burns Show,” He’s stable but he still has a [ways] to go before anything. We’re not out the dark, but God is the light.”

