TMZ reports that after three years, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams’ divorce settlement from Aryn Drake-Lee was finalized as of August 7. They share joint legal and physical custody of their children, son Maceo and daughter Sadie. He will pay child support. TMZ says accounts and royalties accumulated during the marriage will be divided but he keeps all his “Gray’s Anatomy” profits s after their 2017 separation.
Source: TMZ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.