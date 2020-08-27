In a recorded video posted on unWinewithTashaK, South Carolina Pastor John Gray is in another high-profile cheating scandal. This time, as an apparent two-timing FaceTimer, complaining to his side chick, a woman named “Mary,” that his wife Aventer Gray doesn’t cook and feeds their son pizza every day (co-signed by son who apparently was present during the recording). Texts purportedly between Gray and Mary show him offering to pay her $200 to put her voluptuous cleavage that was nestled in a pink two-piece on display for him. Another video shows Gray offering a Cabo rendezvous for the two of them, promising a feast that beckons one’s most carnivorous tendencies. After news got out, black social media went bananas – or let’s say, “brisket,” and Gray’s lawyers now claim he is being extorted by the woman in question. TashaK posted that the wife was threatening her instead of her hubby, whose last public cheating scandal was in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Racist cartoon featured in Southeast Missourian
- Justin Robinson clocks No. 1 time in the world in 400-meter dash
- Man wanted after using racial slur, shooting woman in Jefferson County
- Gov. Parson working to undo St. Louis’ criminal justice reforms
- 29-year-old North St. Louis County newlywed and father dies from coronavirus
- Children must wear masks in school, public places says St. Louis County public health order
- David Dorn’s daughters oppose father’s widow speaking at RNC
- St. Louis County Police commander responds to Dr. L.J. Punch’s suggestions on use-of-force policies
- Black librarians speak out after 122 St. Louis County Library workers fired
- St. Louis Public Schools should cut ties with St. Louis Police
Images
Videos
Commented
- The St. Louis American endorses Rich Finneran for attorney general (2)
- 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star accused of murder-for-hire killing of nephew in St. Louis (1)
- Billboards removed from Washington Park Cemetery (1)
- St. Louis American endorses Dr. Sam Page for St. Louis County executive (1)
- Black librarians speak out after 122 St. Louis County Library workers fired (1)
- Instead voting by mail, request an absentee ballot (1)
- Lezley McSpadden says Wesley Bell did not do a ‘proper investigation’ (1)
- The American's Wiley Price featured on St. Louis Public Radio (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.