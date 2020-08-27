Pastor John Gray

In a recorded video posted on unWinewithTashaK, South Carolina Pastor John Gray is in another high-profile cheating scandal. This time, as an apparent two-timing FaceTimer, complaining to his side chick, a woman named “Mary,” that his wife Aventer Gray doesn’t cook and feeds their son pizza every day (co-signed by son who apparently was present during the recording). Texts purportedly between Gray and Mary show him offering to pay her $200 to put her voluptuous cleavage that was nestled in a pink two-piece on display for him. Another video shows Gray offering a Cabo rendezvous for the two of them, promising a feast that beckons one’s most carnivorous tendencies. After news got out, black social media went bananas – or let’s say, “brisket,” and Gray’s lawyers now claim he is being extorted by the woman in question. TashaK posted that the wife was threatening her instead of her hubby, whose last public cheating scandal was in 2019.

