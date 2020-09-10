Former TV reality megachurch pastor John Gray apologizes to his wife Aventer and to Relentless Church in South Carolina for his recent extramarital transgression that his side piece recorded, which was posted to social media.
“Aventer, I am sorry for the pain I have caused you, and my prayer is that the life I live from this moment will be one worthy of the love that you extended that our family receives from. I am grateful for you and our children," Gray said in part, as reported by the Greenville News. “To my church, I am sorry. You’ve gone through enough – from cars, to meetings with leaders that have caused great pain and deep division.” Gray also announced on You Tube on Aug. 30 he was taking a break from the pulpit and is seeking therapy.
Sources: BuzzFeed News, The Daily Beast, Deadline, Forbes, Greenville Online, RollingOut.com, The Root, TMZ, The U.S. Sun, Variety, You Tube
