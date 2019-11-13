Comedy veteran and actor John Witherspoon was dealing with several heart-related ailments when he suffered his fatal heart attack two weeks ago.
TMZ obtained a copy of Witherspoon’s death certificate which says he was battling coronary artery disease. It also says he had hypertension, although that's not listed as a direct cause of the heart attack.
Witherspoon passed away on October 29 at his home in Sherman Oaks California.
Dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, an EMT professional requests a rescue for an unconscious man – saying that the man is under cardiac arrest and CPR was in progress.
Sources: TMZ.com, Instagram.com, People.com, Dateline.com, The Wendy Williams Show
