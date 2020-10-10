Johnny Nash

The “I Can See Clearly Now” 1972 Billboard Hot 100 chart topper, singer-songwriter Johnny Nash died at age 80 at his home in his native city of Houston. He had been in declining health recently. As Fox26 reported, Nash was also known for reggae music and was one the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae in Kingston, Jamaica. Nash is survived by his wife Carli and son, Johnny.

