Celebrate Virtual PrideFest 2020 today, August 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to see local and national performances in support of Pride St. Louis’ mission to foster understanding and tolerance of the LGBTQIA+ community.
The live online lineup includes recording artists Chloe X Halle, Ava Max, Betty Who, Kim Petras and DJ group Loud Luxury joined by comedians Dana Goldberg and Jessica Kirson. Local artists include CHEL, One Way Traffic, Theresa Payne, Tre G, Paige Alyssa and burlesque group Glimmer. There will also be drag performances by The Divas of the Grove and cast members from Gray Fox and Bastille.
To see the livestreamed performances at Virtual PrideFest 2020, go to the Pride St. Louis Facebook page. The 2020 Pride Fest in St. Louis, scheduled for June, was cancelled due to COVID-19.
