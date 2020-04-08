According to Page Six, singer R. Kelly filed requests with federal judges in Chicago and Brooklyn to release him from Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, arguing that both his age, 53, and his recent hernia surgery put him at high risk for catching the coronavirus.
But a Brooklyn federal judge disagreed in a ruling issued Tuesday, noting that there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among Kelly’s fellow inmates in Chicago.
“While I am sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established compelling reasons warranting his release,” Judge Ann Donnelly said, according to Page Six.
Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, would have needed approval from both Donnelly and Chicago federal judge Harry Leinenweber to grant his request to live with girlfriend Joycelyn Savage in her Chicago loft while awaiting trial.
Leinenweber has not issued a ruling on the motion for bail that Kelly filed in Chicago.
Kelly’s Chicago trial on the charges of producing child pornography and enticing minors to have sex with him had been set for June, but will likely be postponed because of Illinois’ social distancing restrictions as a response to the pandemic.
Sources: People.com, Bossip.com, Instagram.com, Page Six.
