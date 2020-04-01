Jurnee Smollett has filed for divorce after nearly ten years of marriage to Josiah Bell. A source told US Weekly Magazine that an attorney for the actress dropped off the paperwork sometime last week.
Jurnee, the sister of Jussie Smollett, married Bell, 37, in October 2010. The “Birds of Prey” star and the musician share 3-year-old son Hunter.
Jurnee and Bell last posted about each other on social media in October 2019.
Sources: US Weekly, Instagram, Twitter, Rickey Smiley Morning Show
