Actress Jurnee Smollett reveals to The Hollywood Reporter that she’s been sexually harassed since she was 12 years old. “I don’t know that I can confidently say that I worked on one job prior to Lovecraft [Country], from the time I was 12 on – where I hadn’t been sexually harassed, whether it was by an AD, a co-star, director producer,” Smollett tells THR , also reported by Essence. She does go on to think of a few exceptions. However, as The Hollywood Reporter says, “the days of stomaching such behavior are over, however, at least on Smollett's watch. There's a new guard now, she says, a group of powerful women — Shonda, Misha, Ava, Jurnee — who are like-minded in both their desire and their motivation for meaningful change. ‘And we're no longer asking for a seat at the table.’”
Sources: Black Enterprise, Essence, FoxNews, Instagram, NewsOne, Newsweek, People, The Blast, The Hollywood Reporter, Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.