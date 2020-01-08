Last month, there were rumors that Jussie Smollett might return for the series finale of “Empire” after being written off the show for allegedly staging a hate crime hoax.
Reps for the Fox Network, which airs “Empire,” say that Smollett won’t return to the show for the series farewell.
“We’re not going to bring Jussie back to the show. There were a number of factors that went into the decision to not bring him back,” Fox told TVLine in a statement. “There were many points of view about if he should come back or if he shouldn’t. As hard as a decision as that was, for us — and when I say us, I mean the network, the studio and the producers — it felt like it was in the best interests of the show and the cast.”
