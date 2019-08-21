Last week, Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab was among the first to rebuke Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation for making a deal with the NFL.
Diab is still dragging Jay-Z by way of her social media account. An excerpt from her latest post reads as follows:
“We will never turn our backs on Colin Kaepernick because your idols decided to work with the same organization that is actively keeping Colin unemployed all because he peacefully protested against social injustice in black and brown communities, specifically police brutality. So really, how can Jay-Z and the NFL utter social justice in their partnership while keeping Colin unemployed because of his social justice work?
It’s typical for the NFL to buy different PR looks to cover up their dirt-that’s nothing new. But what is disgusting and disappointing is Jay-Z let them use him. Whether Jay-Z knew it or not (I don’t doubt his intelligence-so I would think he knew) he helped the NFL bury who he said is an iconic figure, Colin Kaepernick.”
Roc Nation artist Rihanna also made it clear that she is not on board with the deal by liking a post from activist Shaun King that gives his two cents on the partnership that starts opens with “Jay-Z is wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.