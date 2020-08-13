Real Housewives of Atlanta star and singer Kandi Burruss opens up about initially feeling guilty about using a surrogate for the birth of her 8 month-old daughter, Blaze. The child was born to Burris and her husband, Todd Tucker, in November 2019. "We were just trying to figure out like, okay, should we do this? How can you trust somebody with your most precious possession, your most precious gift ... somebody that you barely know?" Burruss made the comments in the Parents magazine podcast, We are Family and reported in People. "But now that it's all said and done, I wouldn't change a thing. It was the best decision that we could have made." Burruss and Tucker also have a 4 year-old son and she has a 17 year-old daughter.
Sources: Black Enterprise, Essence, FoxNews, Instagram, NewsOne, Newsweek, People, The Blast, The Hollywood Reporter, Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.