iHeartRadio reports that Kanye West is facing two class-action lawsuits that seek $30 million in damages after allegedly failing to pay up to 1,000 cast and crewmembers who were part of his Sunday Service shows. It says the suits pertain to his opera, “Nebuchadnezzar, held at the Hollywood Bowl in Nov. 2019. The Sun reports Kanye is being accused of violating California labor laws by not paying employees on time, or not at all, and denying overtime, meal and bathroom breaks.
Lawyers are still tracking down other individuals allegedly stiffed or mistreated while working on the Sunday Service shows and reportedly have "dozens of people lined up to join the lawsuit meaning the final tally will be closer to 1,000 people," a source told The Sun.
