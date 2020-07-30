Several outlets are reporting that Kanye West has submitted the proper paperwork and or signatures to appear on 2020 election ballots in New Jersey, Oklahoma, Illinois and Missouri.
Kanye missed the deadline to appear on ballots in South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada, Florida, Michigan, Delaware, Texas, New Mexico and Indiana, putting an electoral college win out of reach.
In related news, a source told celebretainment.com that his wife Kim Kardashian West is “broken and absolutely devastated” following remarks Kanye made during his first campaign rally in South Carolina.
He shared private details regarding them exploring the possibility of terminating her pregnancy with daughter North West.
“She’s in a bad place, barely sleeping, hardly eating and shutting off her closest friends,” The source said. “She’s living in constant fear over what he’s going to say or do next.”
Kanye took to Twitter to apologize to his wife over the weekend, admitting he regretted “going public with something that was a private matter.”
“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me,” West said via Twitter. “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic).”
Kim had previously described Kanye as a “brilliant but complicated person,” and spoke about his bi-polar disorder publicly for the first time.
Sources: Celebretainment.com, Twitter.com, Instagram.com, People.com
