While thinking about his journey and all the things he would do in his new house, Questlove, the founder of the iconic hip-hop band The Roots, got an unwelcome meet, instead of a neighborly greet, at his new home.
In a series of tweets on Nov. 8 and reported by The Grio, Questlove described the incident: “Walked in my brand new house & not even 60 secs later….got Karen’d #NotTodaySatan,” he began.
“scuse me do you live here?" *POP* (me: can I help you?...this man & his 2 dogs damn near walking in my crib) “you own this house?”
Philly’s Own Questo posted, “It was fake passive aggressive politeness/nosey neighbor/audicity/aloofness—sh*t ruined my day so much I came back to my old apt just to let a week go by to let this anger go,” he confessed. “I dont even know why im posting this. im just tired of this sh*t. I am man. just tired.”
He concluded by clarifying, “A neighbor took it upon himself to come inside my house to see if I owned it. Showed him out and shut the door in his face.”
