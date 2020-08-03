Keke Palmer said she wasn’t at all surprised that her daytime talk show Strahan, Sara, and Keke got canceled on an Aug. 2 guest appearance of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
“When the pandemic hit, that’s what became all on our minds—was the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," the 26-year-old actress said. "So, I kind of knew that, you know, if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later because our show is really about an audience."
It was announced In July that Strahan, Sara, and Keke would be canceled. Following the announcement, fans of the show speculated that the cancellation had more to do with Palmer’s outspoken comments about racial injustice in the nation during a Black Lives Matter protest.
However, the TV personality shut those rumors down in an Instagram post.
"I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished," Palmer started in her IG post on July 18. "I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV."
"This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a 'series regular' … see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer," she continued. "That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies; that means it evolves."
Information for this story was provided by bet.com.
