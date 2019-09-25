Yesterday, Kenya Moore announced she was ending her marriage of less than two years to husband Marc Daly.
“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore told People.com. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”
In a statement of his own released to People.com, Daly implies that he initiated the split. It reads as follows
“I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”
Sources: People.com, The Blast, The Chicago Sun-Times
