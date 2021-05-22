In July, Kerby Jean-Raymond will make history when he presents his Pyer Moss clothing during Paris Haute Couture Week, making him the first Black American designer to have that honor. The show is held on behalf of the Chambre Syndicale, a company that bridges the relationships between fashion brands to ensure creation and international development.
Jean-Raymond, global creative director of Reebok, will soon return to the runway with his ready-to-wear collection for the brand. Vice President Kamala Harris recently wore several of his designs during Inauguration Week. It will return to New York Fashion this September after having a two-year hiatus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.