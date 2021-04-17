Concluding their rumored decade-long feud, The Jasmine Brand reports that Keri Hilson is open to collaborating with Beyoncé. She shared that the two were finally able to resolve their issues and achieve closure. The release of the “Turnin’ Me On,” remix in 2009 had many questioning whether she was dissing Beyoncé and Ciara in the song. In the following lyrics she sings: “Your vision cloudy if you think that you’re the best / You can dance she can sing but she need to move it to the left. She needs to go have some babies / she need to sit down, she fake / Them other chicks ain’t even worth my time to talk about.” Last year, she opened up about the ordeal, explaining that she was a young, fairly-new artist, who didn’t want to betray her team by telling the truth.
This week's Hot Sheet sources: NBCNews.com, People.com, BET.com, TheJasmineBrand.com and TheSource.com.
*Spelling and grammar as it appeared in the original post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.