In 2017, Kevin Hart admitted via social media that he had been unfaithful to his new wife, Eniko Hart, while claiming that blackmailers were threatening to release a sex tape that featured Kevin and the woman he cheated with.
According to TMZ.com, the woman from the tape is reportedly suing Kevin for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.
TMZ says the woman is claiming that Kevin and his friend conspired to record her liaison and leak the sex tape.
The friend was later charged with trying to extort Kevin over the tape. Kevin’s accuser is seeking $60 million in damages.
