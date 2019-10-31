Actor and comedian Kevin Hart posted an emotional video to his Instagram account, thanking fans for their love and support, as well as updating them on his recovery progress from the accident that caused a serious spine injury this summer.
In the clip, the 40-year-old can be seen wearing a harness and undergoing physical therapy. His family also appears in the post.
“After my accident I see things differently, I see life from a whole new perspective,” Hart said. “My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends.”
Hart also had some heartfelt wisdom for anyone watching the clip, adding: “Don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow is not promised. More importantly, I’m thankful for God, I’m thankful for life. I'm thankful for simply still being here.”
Commenting on the post, his wife Eniko Hart thanked fans for their kind words and support.
“Your true fans were concerned, praying & missing you deeply,” Eniko wrote. “Thank you ALL for your kind words and allowing us to heal during this time.”
Sources: Deadline.com, Instagram.com, Eurweb.com.
