Singer Keyshia Cole and former NBA star Daniel Gibson have reached a settlement in their divorce that covers division of marital property, custody and support, according to court records obtained by The Blast. Cole originally filed for divorce back in September 2017, citing irreconcilable differences, and listed the date of separation as October 31, 2014. The couple got married in 2011.
