Singer Keyshia Cole announced via Twitter that her days in the music industry are numbered.
“I’m retiring,” Cole stated – and proceeded to respond to follow up with fans, saying the brief statement was sincere and her account was not hacked.
Cole said she is contracted to do one more album for her label, BMG, but will finish the project “at her own pace.” When asked why she has decided to retire, Cole responded, “my children.” She is the mother two sons, ages 11 years and 19 months.
