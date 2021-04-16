During his “Saturday Night Live” performance, Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, wore a floral dress designed by luxury label Off-White as an homage to Kurt Cobain. He tweeted that the brand’s CEO, Virgil Abloh, createdthe garment for him asan ode to the late Nirvana frontman. "Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt [with] a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f----- genius!! Love you man; we did it!!!" Kid Cudi wrote. His performance was the same week as the anniversary of Cobain’s death. Cobain died by suicide on April 5, 1995 at age 27. His ensemble replicated Cobain’s in his 1993 cover story for “The Face” magazine.
