Kim Kardashian

Reality star Kim Kardashian has officially called it quits to her seven-year marriage to rapper Kanye West. Kardashian recently filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, CNN reported. That filing cites “irreconcilable differences” and Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the couple's four children. CNN says the filing also cites a prenuptial agreement regarding their assets. TMZ’s sources report the divorce is amicable and they are both committed to co-parenting together.

This week's Hotsheet sources: Black Enterprise, CNN, Complex, Orlando Sentinel, People, Smart News, The Grio, Today, TMZ, Twitter
