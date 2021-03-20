After 33-year-old Kerrion Franklin recorded and posted to Instagram an expletive-filled argument with his father, gospel legend Kirk Franklin, which went viral, Kirk Franklin issued an apology for using inappropriate words, explaining he felt disrespected. What may have been meant to call Kirk out and embarrass him brought out comments and memes supporting the famed singer. One meme, original source unknown, used some of Kirk’s hits to explain the situation. It reads, in part: “Kirk Franklin’s son realized real quick he didn’t want a Revolution cause Kirk Franklin was ready to Stomp and make him say Something About the Name Jesus. He thought because Kirk had Silver and Gold he could blast him on social media. I hope he understands we love Kirk and its still Gonna Be A Lovely Day. Hopefully his 33- year-old son will have a Brighter Day and Smile.”
And now it seems that Kerrion is the one defending his actions, posting a separate video where he says, in part, “I’m in no rush to tell the media lies. So I’m getting hundreds and hundreds of emails, phone calls, texts, comments, everything right now,” he said.
