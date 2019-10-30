Contemporary gospel music veteran Kirk Franklin told the world via Instagram that he will be boycotting Dove Awards, Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) and the Gospel Music Association after his acceptance speeches were edited to remove his remarks that shed light on African Americans killed at the hands of police – and police officers killed in the mass shooting in Dallas.
In 2016, Franklin’s acceptance speech was edited to omit his comments regarding the deaths of Philando Castile and Walter Scott and the victims of the mass shooting in Dallas.
“Unfortunately, when that speech aired on the Christian network TBN, that part of my speech was edited out,” Franklin said in the video that he posted to the social media channel. “I made my disappointment and frustration known to the Dove Awards committee and to Trinity Broadcasting Network. I never heard from TBN and the Dove Awards committee promised to rectify the mistake so it wouldn’t happen again. In 2019 history repeated itself… I brought attention to the murder of Atatiana Jefferson… I asked everyone in the audience and those viewing to join me in prayer… and also for the family of the police officer. Last week during the airing of the awards on the same network, again, that part of my speech was edited out.”
Franklin said the latest edit compelled him to make the “personal decision” to boycott the awards, association and network.
“I’ve made the decision to not attend any events affiliated or for the Dove Awards, TBN or Gospel Music Association until tangible efforts are made to protect and champion diversity,” Franklin continued. “My goal will forever be reconciliation as well as accountability. Not only did they edit my speech, they edited the African American experience.”
Sources: Deadline.com, Instagram.com, Eurweb.com.
