The world has continued to mourn the loss of basketball great Kobe Bryant, 41, who was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and seven others as the result of a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles region on Sunday.
“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while,” Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal said during a TNT tribute to Bryant on the Staples Center floor, where he was joined by Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Reggie Miller and Jerry West. “We, our names will be attached together for what we did. I still can't believe it.”
“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” President Barack Obama said via Twitter. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”
“The world lost a giant today,” said Pharrell Williams. “Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.