Rapper Kodak Black is accusing the correctional facility where he is serving three years for falsifying a gun background check form of terrible mistreatment.
He detailed allegations via his Instagram account late last week.
“There is a big conspiracy going on in this building,” Black said, using the full name of the guard he accuses of, “using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and abusing her authority,”
“She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary. Also, doing anything to take my gain time so that I come home literally when I am supposed to.”
Kodak continued by detailing alleged issues with his visitation.
“One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to, ‘Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list’,” he continued. “For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole.”
He also claimed that the jail denied him a visit from his mother two days before Christmas and have continually tampered with the delivery of his mail.
“Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month to get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well,” Black said. “My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast.”
He says he has reported the abuse but is yet to see any improvement.
He ended the post by saying, “they are strategically killing me slowly in here.”
