Hip Hop pioneer Kurtis Blow caught a major break from heart problems when he received a heart transplant on Sunday, Dec. 6, according to his wife, Shirley Walker as reported by HipHopDX. A statement from his wife to the Washington Informer said. “We give all glory to God for the perfect heart and transplant. He is out of surgery. Keep the prayers and praises up. God does all things well.” Earlier this year in March, a spleen rupture caused him to have emergency surgery. Following the transplant surgery, Blow is reported to be breathing on his own and doing well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bobby Brown Jr. dies at age 28
- No death penalty sought for reality TV star Tim Norman
- Is there a future for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan?
- ‘Our officers have been under assault,’ St. Louis chief says; Moline Acres sergeant killed by comrade’s car
- Jones falls short of signatures needed to enter mayoral race
- Fourth person charged in Montgomery, grandson of 'Sweetie Pie's' Robbie Montgomery, murder
- Urban League’s housing director Carey-Moore services marginalized communities amid pandemic
- Walker Jones to lead Bush’s congressional office in St. Louis
- Businesswoman recovers from adversities; adds beauty bar to multi-business strip mall
- Girl’s prep basketball players to watch this season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.