Kurtis Blow

Hip Hop pioneer Kurtis Blow caught a major break from heart problems when he received a heart transplant on Sunday, Dec. 6, according to his wife, Shirley Walker as reported by HipHopDX. A statement from his wife to the Washington Informer said. “We give all glory to God for the perfect heart and transplant. He is out of surgery. Keep the prayers and praises up. God does all things well.” Earlier this year in March, a spleen rupture caused him to have emergency surgery. Following the transplant surgery, Blow is reported to be breathing on his own and doing well.

Sources: BET, Billboard, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, HipHopDX, Instagram,  NBC News, SmartNews, TMZ, Twitter, Vibe
