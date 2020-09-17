There was swift reaction after LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva called out LeBron James to match the $175,000 reward money offered in the ambush shooting of two L.A. deputies over the weekend, because he knows James “cares about law enforcement.” Most notably, NBA great Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, weighed in, whose reply to @ElanMaree on Instagram was posted in Yahoo! Sports, “He shouldn’t be challenging LeBron James to match a reward or ‘to step up to the plate.’ He couldn’t even ‘step up to the plate’ and hold his deputies accountable for photographing dead children.”
ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe tweeted, “I challenge him to fire the officers that shared the photos of Kobe’s accident, but he and his dept tried to cover it up.”
Sources: BET, Twitter, Yahoo! Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.