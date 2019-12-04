Earlier this year, rapper Remy Ma was charged with assault, fitted with an ankle monitor and given a curfew after her “Love and Hip Hop New York” co-star Brittney Taylor accused Remy of punching her in the face backstage during a charity event at Irving Plaza.
According to The New York Daily News, charges have been dropped because the alleged victim’s only corroborating witness stopped cooperating with the case, making her accusations unable to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Remy also had witnesses ready to testify that the two were never in the same room during the event.
Sources: TMZ.com, New York Daily News, Instagram.com, The Real, Esquire.com, The Undefeated
