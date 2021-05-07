After stepping away to grieve her fiancé Nipsey Hussle’s death in 2019, Lauren London has returned to acting. She currently stars in “Without Remorse,” alongside Michael B. Jordan.
In the film, Jordan’s character seeks revenge against ex-military officers who killed London’s character, their unborn child and members of his Navy SEAL team.
She found filming in the same year as Hussle’s death to be freeing.
“(It was) one of many things that helped in my healing,” she said.
“I got to cry a lot. I was away from my children for 11 days, so I tried to hold on really strong in front of them, and so the 11 days away allowed me to really be alone and grieve.”
London and Hussle were engaged, and had a son, before her fiancé was murdered in Los Angeles in March 2019.
“Without Remorse” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
