Actress, producer, writer and television showrunner Lena Waithe has been accused of stealing the idea for her new series, “Girls Room,” following the release of the show’s trailer last week. On Wednesday, Waithe took to twitter to respond, saying that she didn’t rip the storyline from Atlanta screenwriter Nina Lee. “Prior to my joining the project in 2017, a Dove partner came up with the title and concept from which my scripts were based,” Waithe said. “I was brought on to write the scripts and produce the content. I have never seen Nina Lee’s work nor would I ever steal another artist’s work.”
“As a creative myself, I can only imagine how she must be feeling and I look to #Dove to give us more clarity on the situation,” Waithe added.
Sources: Rollingstone.com, Twitter.com, Tylerperry.com, hotnewhiphop.com
