The Root is reporting an online Change.org petition to Sony Pictures Entertainment to offer up PBS “The Reading Rainbow” host, actor LeVar Burton to be the next host of “Jeopardy.” The show’s beloved and longtime host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. As for Burton, the famed and beloved actor of the 1977 groundbreaking TV mini-series “Roots,” who played Kunta Kinte, knows a few things about names, words, and nerdy stuff, IJS. It feels kind of too soon, but, hey, someone will have to do it. Why not the man who played brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation? At press time, the petition has received more than 97,000 signatures.
Burton tweeted, “Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”
Sources: Change.org, Justice.gov, NY Daily News, Page Six, The Root, Smart News, TMZ, Twitter, Vibe
