Earlier this year, Lifetime aired the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary triggering the investigation that led to R. Kelly's recent arrest.
According to several outlets, the network is in the process of filming a follow up.
“Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath” will reportedly be a four-hour special with interviews from new alleged survivors plus psychologists and behavioral experts.
