The visuals for Lil Nas X’s latest single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” set social media ablaze because of satanic references and imagery that does not conform to traditional gender norms. In the video, he is seen riding a stripper pole to the underworld – where he performs a lap dance for Satan.
“I’ll be honest, all this backlash is putting an emotional toll on me,” Lil Nas X said via Twitter. “I try to cover it with humor but it’s getting hard. My anxiety is higher than ever, and stream call me by your name on all platforms now!” *
The controversy continued when Lil Nas X collaborated with MSCHF Product Studio to release a pair of customized Nike Air Max 97s “Satan Shoes.” The sneakers featured a pentagram pendant, an inverted cross and a single drop of human blood in the soles to coincide with the release of the video.
MSCHF produced 666 pairs that were priced at $1,018. According to several outlets, the shoes sold out one minute after their Monday, March 29 release.
Nike has since announced they are suing MSCHF for trademark infringement.
“MSCHF and its unauthorized “Satan Shoes” are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike,” the sportswear company said in a statement. “In the short time since the announcement of the Satan Shoes, Nike has suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism.”
