The road ahead is paved with platinum for Lil Nas X, whose 2018 debut single, “Old Town Road” has officially become the highest certified song in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America, going 14 times platinum(selling 14 million units), and the fastest one to do so. He tweeted, “OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!” Featured artist on the remix Billy Ray Cyrus, posted on Twitter, “Incredible. I’m speechless. #OTR is now 14x platinum and the most certified song in music history. Thank YOU!”
Sources: Black Enterprise, Essence, The Griot, The Hollywood Reporter, Insider, Smart News
