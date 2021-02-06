It’s a face worth of diamonds for rapper Lil Uzi Vert, whose forehead is now bejeweled with a 10+ carat pink diamond, said to be worth $24 million. Uzi posted some videos about the piercing on Instagram. “I just got the long bar in it because I just got it pierced, Uzi said. “When the swelling goes down I’ll get a short bar so it won’t move.” Apparently, the all-natural diamond had been on layaway ever since he first saw it in 2017 and as Hollywood Life reported, he said during a Jan. 30 Twitter Q&A that it was worth more than any of his other possessions. If reports are true, I hope it never gets tangled in anything, especially someone else’s hands.
