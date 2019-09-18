Rap star Lil Wayne announced via Twitter that he wouldn’t be performing for the St. Louis leg of his co-headlining tour with Blink 182, just hours before he was set to take the stage on Saturday, September 14.
“Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involved so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho,” Wayne tweeted.
According to KMOV.com, the Clayton Police Department said that Lil Wayne and his entourage were receiving calls and complaints about the smell of marijuana coming from their hotel room. Hotel staff reportedly asked them to open the balcony door to air out the room, but Lil Wayne was upset by the calls and argued with the staff. When officers arrived, Lil Wayne and his crew were in the lobby and voluntarily left the hotel and were not kicked-out, police said.
Sources: TMZ.com, Twitter.com, KMOV.com, The Blast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.