TMZ caught up with Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty to get his opinion on voting laws in his home state. While leaving a local restaurant, the network asked him about Major League Baseball’s impact, Hollywood productions and other large corporations leaving the state in protest regarding new laws that make voting challenging for people of color. In the video, he says, “I don’t really think that plays as much of a role. If they wanna do it they’re gonna do it, but I don’t think that’s gonna change their opinion.
He continued, “It all starts with our people knowing about the change, so it just takes people knowing the information to get to the polls. If they don’t, then they won’t.”
