The internet exploded when pictures surfaced of reality television star Nicole Murphy, ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, and Antoine Fuqua, film director and current husband of actress Lela Rochon.
Fuqua and Murphy were spotted getting up close and personal, but Murphy says the photos of the two locking lips was not what it seemed.
“Antoine and I are just family friends,” Murphy told celebrity news site Love B. Scott. “I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”
Actress Lisa Raye implied otherwise in a comment regarding the photos on the Instagram account of urban celebrity gossip site The Shade Room.
“Gurl, you went after Lela Rochon’s husband too,” Lisa Raye said in the comment, which has since been deleted. “SMH…So wrong….again!” (sic)
Sources: CBS.com, ComicBook.com, Instagram.com, LoveBScott.com
