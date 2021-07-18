Children ranging from early infancy to six years old have the freedom to be independent thinkers and creative visionaries at Urban Sprouts Child Development Center.
The center is unique because it emphasizes the Reggio Emilia Approach, an educational philosophy that allows children and educators to learn side-by-side in a collaborative environment. Children can be innovative, young leaders.
“I think what’s special about the Reggio Emilia dynamic is that it gives children their rights,” Ellicia Lanier, executive director and founder of Urban Sprouts told The St. Louis American. “It gives children the opportunity to be expressive and confident in their own knowledge, we just help to guide that.”
In various quirky-themed imaginative classrooms with names such as the dragonfly room and the sunflower room, youths study magic and wonder. They craft fairy and unicorn costumes, create secret concoctions and paint their own versions of what a Picasso piece looks like to them.
Outside of the classroom, they learn to be more eco-friendly by gardening and recycling. They also have a front-row seat to watch a caterpillar transform into a butterfly in the center’s butterfly garden.
“It’s all about teaching children how to think for themselves and problem solve so that when they get out here in the world they’ll be ready to handle what comes at them.” Kelly Wiggins, building floater said.
Urban Sprouts’ demographic is diverse, with African American children comprising more than 50 percent of participants.
Two-thirds of the center’s children come from low or moderate-income families and receive financial aid. To raise more funds for those families, Lanier and Naretha Hopson, external affairs committee member of Urban Sprouts, hosted a benefit concert last Thursday, July 8 at The Sheldon Concert Hall. Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Anthony Hamilton performed.
“I believe in being there for my people and using my platform for something good,” Hamilton told The American. Urban Sprouts is doing a lot in terms of educating kids and starting at an early age.”
Their goal was to raise $30,000 and the benefit reaped more than $200,000.
During one of his most classic songs, “Best Of Me,” Hamilton sang high praises to Lanier and presented her with a bouquet of flowers.
“You give your best to so many,” Hamilton said during the concert. “We came here tonight to give our best to you. Ellicia, we just wanna say we appreciate you. You’re changing lives, we thank you and we honor you.”
Dapper as usual in a navy blue tailored suit with his signature fedora, Hamilton sang a bevy of hits, both old and new. The set included “Comin’ From Where I’m From,” fan-favorite “Charlene” and newer release “You Made A Fool Of Me,” which was produced by Jermaine Dupri.
He paid homage to legendary icons Rick James and Prince with twists on “Adore,” and “Mary Jane.” He proved at age 50, he’s not slowing down his stellar artistry and musicianship.
“I just turned 50 and I feel really good,” Hamilton said to the audience. “I can still run real good and I always smell real good.”
A private dinner was held for the guests who purchased $10,000, $1,500 or $1,000 sponsor tickets, which included a variety of other incentives and perks.
Students from The Best Dance and Talent Center and violinist Bell Darris offered a musical presentation to “Stand Up,” by Cynthia Ervio from the feature film, “Harriet.” Skylar Slater, a dancer from the studio, was presented with a $1,000 college scholarship during the concert.
Judy Best, Best Dance and Talent Center owner, was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. Orlando Watson, co-owner of Prime 55 Restaurant garnered the Resilience Award. Barbara Wilson, a Boeing executive, and Jackie Green, child care provider and consultant of Kids World, received Early Childhood Champion awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.