New couple Tiffany Haddish and Common, who began dating at the onset of COVID-19 and are going strong, according to the website theloop. In a new interview with comedian Steve-O, Haddish confirms The Kitchen co-stars are in love.
The website states that Haddish met Comment in 2018 when he played her love interest. The pair remained friends after filming, but things were platonic until this year. Haddish said she was approached by the dating app Bumble to be a spokesperson and asked Common if he wanted to join her. So yeah, dating apps really do work.
“I am in a relationship,” confirmed Haddish. “We’re twins now,” joked the comedian, who recently shaved her head.
Haddish said that Common was supportive of her new haircut, which the comedian documented on the social media site Instagram. The Girls Trip actor said she and Common were quarantining separately and then ‘got tested for everything.’ They’ve since been isolating together and were recently spotted attending a Black Lives Matter march together in Los Angeles.
Haddish said this is her first time dating a celebrity and praised her supportive and loving new boyfriend.
“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” said Haddish. “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she continued. “I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him.”
