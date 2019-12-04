For the past several weeks, there have been rumors that Lori Harvey and rapper Future are romantically linked.The buzz began after they were caught posting from social media from the same locations in Los Angeles and Atlanta.
Over the weekend, Future used his Instagram to make it official. The rapper posted a picture of Harvey with the caption “Flawless. Tap for details."
Sources: TMZ.com, New York Daily News, Instagram.com, The Real, Esquire.com, The Undefeated
