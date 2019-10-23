According to OK! Magazine, socialite and famous daughter Lori Harvey was arrested for a hit and run that stemmed from distracted driving over the weekend.
According to an eyewitness, the 22-year-old crashed her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, flipping her car while driving in Beverly Hills. The source claims that Harvey had been texting and driving.
She was reportedly arrested on two counts – a misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation.
“She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene. Not booked,” police said, according to OK!. “She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court.”
Sources: Instagram.com, People.com, TMZ.com, OK! Magazine, Page Six
