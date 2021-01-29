Ludacris

Someone took a brief joyride in one of Chris “Ludacris” Bridges’ luxury hot wheels in the ATL on Monday. Luda stopped at the ATM, left his black Mercedes running, and you know what happened next. However, before the actor, philanthropist, and multiple Grammy-winning rapper was about to lose his mind up in there, he quickly flagged a nearby police car, and officers were able to quickly apprehend the car thief and get Luda’s ride back.

This week's sources: Blavity, CNN, Hollywood Reporter, Reuters, Revolt, Smart News, The New York Times, TMZ, Twitter
