Malia Obama and Donald Glover

The Grio reports that actor and director Donald Glover recently signed a multi-year, eight-figure deal with Amazon, and Malia Obama joinshis writing staff, reportedly on “Hive” a new series reportedly already in development that revolves around a “Beyoncé-like character. The Hollywood Reporter says Glover will create and executive produce projects on Amazon Prime Video, which will become a main home for Glover’s curated content. The multi-talented entertainer has success in music as Childish Gambino, his acclaimed FX series, “Atlanta,” and voice work on Disney’s “The Lion King.” The oldest daughter of former President Barack Obama, Malia Obama is a student at Harvard University and has TV and film experience, interning for the HBO series “Girls” in 2015.

This week's Hotsheet sources: Black Enterprise, CNN, Complex, Orlando Sentinel, People, Smart News, The Grio, Today, TMZ, Twitter
